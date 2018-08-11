Bears' Taquan Mizzell: Finds end zone
Mizzell rushed 12 times for 27 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 30-27 loss to the Bengals.
With Chicago resting its top three running backs, Mizzell drew the start but failed to reach 2.5 yards per carry. Despite the unimpressive performance, he appears to be a lock to stick with the team as its fourth running back, meaning significant fantasy value is unlikely unless the team suffers injuries at the position.
