Mizzell rushed 12 times for 27 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 30-27 loss to the Bengals.

With Chicago resting their top-three running backs, Mizzell drew the start, but failed to reach 2.5 yards per carry. Despite the unimpressive performance, he appears to be a lock to stick with the team as their fourth running back, meaning significant fantasy value is unlikely unless the team suffers injuries at the position.

More News
Our Latest Stories