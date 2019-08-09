Mizzell rushed twice for 14 yards while catching a pair of passes for an additional 21 yards in the Bears' 23-13 loss to the Panthers.

Although he saw some offseason work as a wide receiver, Mizzell was used as a running back in the first preseason game. He's trying to stick with the team as the No. 4 running back, and his best chance of doing so is his continued involvement on special teams. In his current situation, he's not a recommended fantasy option.