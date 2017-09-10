Mizzell (coach's decision) is inactive for the Bears' Week 1 matchup Sunday with the Falcons, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Mizzell's inactive status confirms that he's fourth in the pecking order at running back, with all of Jordan Howard, Tarik Cohen and Benny Cunningham ahead of him on the depth chart. It will probably take an injury for Mizzell to be active at any point this season, and multiple injuries in order for him to log meaningful snaps on offense.