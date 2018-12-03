Mizzell rushed three times for seven yards while adding a pair of receptions for an additional 16 yards in Chicago's loss to the Giants.

Mizzell functioned as the clear No. 3 in Chicago's backfield, and his five touches represented a season-high. Although he's not getting enough work to be a consistent fantasy option, he'd likely be thrust into a prominent role should Jordan Howard or Tarik Cohen suffer an injury.

