Bears' Taquan Mizzell: Moving to receiver
Mizzell is moving from running back to receiver, Larry Mayer of the Bears' official site reports.
Mizzell saw most of his playing time on special teams in 2018, which included a role as a return man on kickoffs. While it's not clear if his position change is due to a lack of potential at running back or if coach Adam Nagy wants just wants him to give him a more realistic chance of making the roster at a less crowded position, Mizzell's best chances of making the team will continue to be for his abilities as a special-teamer and depth option.
