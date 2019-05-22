Mizzell is moving from running back to receiver, Larry Mayer of the Bears' official site reports.

Mizzell saw most of his playing time on special teams in 2018, which included a role as a return man on kickoffs. While it's not clear if his position change is due to a lack of potential at running back or if coach Adam Nagy wants just wants him to give him a more realistic chance of making the roster at a less crowded position, Mizzell's best chances of making the team will continue to be for his abilities as a special-teamer and depth option.