Mizzell signed a contract with the Bears on Saturday.

Mizzell was with the Bears for three games as a rookie last season and has been on the team's practice squad since getting waived at roster cutdowns in September. The 25-year-old should serve a special teams role with the rest of the Bears' running back group currently in good health.

