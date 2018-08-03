Mizzell had five carries for 15 yards in Thursday's defeat to the Ravens.

In a game that the Bears started their backups, Mizzell came into the contest after Bennie Cunningham served as the starter. Based on his usage, it seems clear that he'll be fourth on the team's depth chart at running back, and although he'll have a chance to make the 53-man roster, he may need an injury at the position to have any type of significant role in the offense. The second-year running back had a similar role last year when he was on the active roster for four games, though he didn't see a single snap.