Bears' Taquan Mizzell: Scores first NFL touchdown
Mizzell caught two passe for 21 yards and a touchdown while adding seven yards on his lone rushing attempt in the Bears' victory over the Lions.
Mizzell scored his touchdown when he drew single coverage and easily got open behind his defender for an 11-yard score. In his four games since being signed from the practice squad, he's touched the football six times, and he seems to have emerged as Chicago's No. 3 running back. However, he won't likely see enough usage to become a fantasy factor unless the Bears suffer an injury at running back.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Injuries slowed him earlier in the season, but we've seen star potential from Marlon Mack....
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the Week 12 schedule to identify players to start and...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
You drafted Aaron Rodgers thinking you would never have to sit him, but you might need to consider...
-
Week 12 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
It took them a little while to get going, but Josh Gordon and Doug Baldwin should keep rolling...