Mizzell caught two passe for 21 yards and a touchdown while adding seven yards on his lone rushing attempt in the Bears' victory over the Lions.

Mizzell scored his touchdown when he drew single coverage and easily got open behind his defender for an 11-yard score. In his four games since being signed from the practice squad, he's touched the football six times, and he seems to have emerged as Chicago's No. 3 running back. However, he won't likely see enough usage to become a fantasy factor unless the Bears suffer an injury at running back.