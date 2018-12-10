Mizzell had one carry for one yards in Chicago's 15-6 victory over the Rams.

After seeing increased work in the two games that Chase Daniel was at quarterback, Mizzell went back to seeing exactly one carry and zero targets, which has been the amount of work he's seen in each of the four games he's played with Mitch Trubisky under center. It'll be tough to expect significant production from Mizzell during the fantasy playoffs.