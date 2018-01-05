Mizzell was on the active roster for four games in 2017, but didn't see a single snap.

Mizzell served as the fourth-string running back, and the Bears stayed relatively healthy at the position all season, so he was never pressed into action. He's signed for two more seasons, but with Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen serving as the top options in the backfield, he'll likely need an injury in order to see significant playing time. Should he find his way into the mix next season, his best chance for fantasy production would likely be as a pass-catcher, as he averaged 63 receptions over his last two collegiate campaigns.