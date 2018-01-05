Bears' Taquan Mizzell: Spends 2017 season on sidelines
Mizzell was on the active roster for four games in 2017, but didn't see a single snap.
Mizzell served as the fourth-string running back, and the Bears stayed relatively healthy at the position all season, so he was never pressed into action. He's signed for two more seasons, but with Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen serving as the top options in the backfield, he'll likely need an injury in order to see significant playing time. Should he find his way into the mix next season, his best chance for fantasy production would likely be as a pass-catcher, as he averaged 63 receptions over his last two collegiate campaigns.
More News
-
Wild Card pool rankings: Start Gurley
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...
-
Wild Card round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the four games during...
-
SportsLine: Postseason surprise
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...
-
Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
Our trio of Fantasy football experts share their New Year's Resolutions heading into 2018.