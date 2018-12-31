Bears' Taquan Mizzell: Zero touches in Week 17
Mizzell didn't see work in the Bears' Week 17 victory, and he ended the season with nine carries for 16 yards while adding eight receptions for 78 yards and a touchdown.
Mizzell saw his most work of 2018 when Chase Daniel stepped in for an injured Mitchell Trubisky for two weeks, but otherwise, Mizzell was Chicago's clear third-string running back. He'll be going into the last year of his contract in 2019 and he'll likely continue to work behind Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen in the Bears' backfield.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to target in Week 17 in seasonal and daily leagues, including...