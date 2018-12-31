Mizzell didn't see work in the Bears' Week 17 victory, and he ended the season with nine carries for 16 yards while adding eight receptions for 78 yards and a touchdown.

Mizzell saw his most work of 2018 when Chase Daniel stepped in for an injured Mitchell Trubisky for two weeks, but otherwise, Mizzell was Chicago's clear third-string running back. He'll be going into the last year of his contract in 2019 and he'll likely continue to work behind Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen in the Bears' backfield.