Cohen rushed three times for 13 yards while adding 14 yards on six receptions in the Bears Week 17 loss to the Vikings, ending the season with 370 rushing yards and two touchdowns along with 353 receiving yards with another touchdown.

Cohen, a dynamic rookie performer, was terribly underutilized despite being arguably the best offensive weapon on the team. He actually had his best game of the season in Week 1, when he posted 113 combined yards and a touchdown on 13 touches, but he only received double-digit touches on four other occasions. He also showed excellent versatility as an elite playmaker by adding passing and punt-return touchdowns. Going into the second year of his rookie contract in 2018, he'll benefit by the departure of former head coach John Fox and his conservative approach; if he's deployed strategically by the new coaching staff, he could be a breakout fantasy performer with massive upside.