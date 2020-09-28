Coach Matt Nagy confirmed Monday that Cohen suffered a torn ACL during Sunday's win over the Falcons, Adam Hoge of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Cohen will doubtless be placed on season-ending injured reserve in the near future, as he sets his sights on returning to full health for 2021. With Cohen out of the lineup, David Montgomery could see a slight uptick in touches, while Cordarrelle Patterson and Ryan Nall are each candidates to handle expanded change-of-pace roles. The 25-year-old inked a fortuitously timed three-year, $17.25 million extension with the Bears earlier this month.