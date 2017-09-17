Cohen rushed seven times for 13 yards while also hauling in eight of nine targets for 55 yards in Sunday's 29-7 loss to the Buccaneers. He also lost a fumble.

For the second time in as many career games, Cohen was a force in the passing game, pacing the Bears in receptions in the process. The diminutive rookie couldn't get much going on the ground and did have a costly fumble that led to a Bucs touchdown. However, it's clear he has the trust of both the coaching staff and quarterback Mike Glennon as a receiver. Cohen has undoubtedly shot up the ranks in PPR formats by tallying 16 catches over his first pair of contests, and as he demonstrated in the opener, he's also capable of solid rushing totals when he's able to get free in space. With workhorse back Jordan Howard (shoulder) having been seen with a sling on his right arm following Sunday's defeat, Cohen could potentially be in line for some additional touches if the former is unable to suit up or is limited against the Steelers in Week 3.