Cohen (ankle) wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

Cohen was removed late in the fourth quarter of Monday's win against the Seahawks and diagnosed with an ankle injury. In the locker room postgame, he was in good spirits, coach Matt Nagy told Adam Hoge of WGN Radio 720 AM Chicago. With a full practice under his belt Wednesday, Cohen will focus on getting on the same page as Mitchell Trubisky, who has targeted the pass-catching back on just five of his 69 throws this season.

