Bears' Tarik Cohen: Avoids injury report Wednesday
Cohen (ankle) wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.
Cohen was removed late in the fourth quarter of Monday's win against the Seahawks and diagnosed with an ankle injury. In the locker room postgame, he was in good spirits, coach Matt Nagy told Adam Hoge of WGN Radio 720 AM Chicago. With a full practice under his belt Wednesday, Cohen will focus on getting on the same page as Mitchell Trubisky, who has targeted the pass-catching back on just five of his 69 throws this season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Tevin Coleman, Chris Thompson set to keep rolling as Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the running...
-
Fantasy Football trade chart, top values
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Jamey Eisenberg presents his start and sit calls for Week 3 of the NFL season.
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Ajayi speculation and Steelers drama
Heath Cummings has you covered with everything you missed on Tuesday.
-
Podcast: Sell high on Josh Gordon?
We’re reacting to the Josh Gordon trade and advising you who to add for Week 3.