Cohen caught a pass for 10 yards while adding one rushing attempt for an additional yard in Sunday's loss to the Packers.

Cohen has become an afterthought in the team's game planning as he's carried the ball five over his last three games while catching one pass in each of those contests. He'll be a big-play dependent dart throw as a fantasy option until he begins to see consistent usage.

