Cohen is now competing with Mike Davis and David Montgomery for backfield snaps, Rich Campbell of The Chicago Tribune reports.

Cohen's pass-catching prowess gives him the best role security of the trio, but Chicago didn't make significant investments in Davis (two-year, $6 million contract) and Montgomery (third-round pick) just to watch them linger on the bench. Of course, the team lost 624 snaps, 250 carries and 26 targets from 2018 when Jordan Howard was traded to Philadelphia, so there is room for both Davis and Montgomery to earn roles without infringing on Cohen's workload (495 snaps, 99 carries, 91 targets). The third-year scatback also has proven effective from the slot, allowing coach Matt Nagy to keep two running backs on the field at times.