Coach Matt Nagy said he may have asked Cohen to do too much late last season, Patrick Finley of The Chicago Sun-Times reports. "I do feel like there was a time - probably later in the season - where we probably gave [Cohen] a little bit too much,'' Nagy said Tuesday. ''And when you mentally drain them, it pulls them back physically.''

Nagy seems to be referring to what he asked of Cohen from a mental standpoint, not the number of snaps or touches. In addition to his primary role as a passing-down back, Cohen poached some carries from Jordan Howard on early downs, took snaps lined up in the slot or out wide, and even returned punts and a couple kickoffs. The 24-year-old still figures to handle all those functions to some extent, but he may face less of a burden if the Bears get a healthier season from slot receiver Anthony Miller (ankle) as well as some pass-catching contributions from new running backs David Montgomery and Mike Davis. Part of the pressure on Cohen last season was a product of Howard's shortcomings in the passing game and Miller's repeated struggles with a dislocated shoulder. Things appear less promising rom a fantasy perspective, as improved balance on offense could cost Cohen some touches compared to last season.