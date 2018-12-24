Bears' Tarik Cohen: Disappointing effort
Cohen rushed six times for 12 yards while catching one pass for an additional seven yards in Chicago's Week 16 victory over the 49ers.
Cohen was clearly not a part of the game plan, as he was targeted just a single time while being used as nothing more than a change of pace in the running game to Jordan Howard. He's now been held to fewer than 60 total yards in six of his last eight games, and he'll finish the regular season with a tough matchup at Minnesota.
