Bears' Tarik Cohen: Eight touches in Week 3
Cohen rushed five times for 53 yards while catching three passes for an additional 15 yards in Sunday's victory over the Cardinals.
Cohen's 68 total yards was two more than he had compiled in the first two games combined, and he's yet to have touched the football more than eight times in any contest. His lack of consistent usage has relegated him to being a low-upside fantasy option unless the coaching staff chooses to increase his involvement in the game plan.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Week 3, with a sneak peek at the...
-
Garoppolo injury: Fantasy impact
Heath Cummings takes a look at what the 49ers offense might look like without Jimmy Garopp...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Drake ready to soar
Kenyan Drake hasn't exactly taken off yet, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks Week 3 is when it'll...
-
LIVE: Week 3 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 3