Cohen rushed five times for 25 yards while catching three passes for 16 yards in Sunday's loss to the Packers.

Cohen was used often while the Bears were pulling out to a 17-0 halftime lead, but his role decreased as the team played more conservatively the rest of the way. He wasn't used as solely a change-of-pace option to Jordan Howard, and both backs were often on the field at the same time. In addition, Cohen was used as a quarterback when the team used the wildcat formation. This will likely be one of his least productive games, as it's clear the coaching staff plans to use him in a variety of ways.