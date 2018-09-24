Bears' Tarik Cohen: Eight touches Week 3
Cohen rushed five times for 53 yards while catching three passes for an additional 15 yards in Sunday's victory over the Cardinals.
Cohen's 68 total yards was two more than he had compiled in the first two games combined, and he's yet to have touched the football more than eight times in any contest. His lack of consistent usage has relegated him to being a low-upside fantasy option unless the coaching staff chooses to increase his involvement in the game plan.
