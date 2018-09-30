Bears' Tarik Cohen: Explodes for 174 total yards in win
Cohen rushed 13 times for 53 yards and brought in seven of eight targets for 121 yards and a touchdown in the Bears' 48-10 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday. He also returned three punts for 14 yards.
Cohen was finally deployed by head coach Matt Nagy in the way many envisioned coming into the season, and he even surprisingly outpaced Jordan Howard in rushing touches by two carries. More importantly, however, he put up a season- and team-high receiving yardage total while drawing even with Taylor Gabriel for tops in receptions. The second-year back will naturally see his fantasy value take a monumental leap if Nagy opts to continue deploying him in similar fashion moving forward, but given Howard's typically secure role as the lead back, Cohen isn't exactly likely to see the same degree of opportunity on the ground in games that are much closer. He'll look to continue producing against the Dolphins in a Week 6 showdown following a Week 5 bye.
