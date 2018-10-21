Bears' Tarik Cohen: Finds end zone again
Cohen rushed six times for 14 yards while adding eight receptions for 69 yards and a touchdown in the Bears' Week 7 loss to New England.
Cohen led the Bears with 12 targets, but the New England defense was prepared for him, and they significantly limited his ability to gain big yardage after the catch, but he had enough volume to emerge with a productive afternoon. He's now posted at least 83 combined yards and a touchdown in three-straight contests, and he's settling in as a solid weekly starter for fantasy managers.
