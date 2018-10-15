Cohen rushed five times for 31 yards and a touchdown while adding seven catches for 90 yards in Chicago's overtime loss to the Dolphins.

Early in the game, it appeared that Cohen might not get as much work as he did in his Week 4 explosion, but once the game turned into a bit of a shootout, he emerged as an integral part of the offense, especially in the passing game. Although his usage may be game specific, his big-play ability gives him excellent weekly upside, but his inconsistent weekly usage also presents a concerning floor.