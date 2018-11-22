Bears' Tarik Cohen: Finds end zone through air in win
Cohen rushed three times for 14 yards and brought in seven of eight targets for 45 yards and a touchdown in the Bears' 23-16 win over the Lions on Thursday. He also returned four punts for 46 yards.
As customary, Cohen played a minimal role on the ground but provided solid production through the air. The dynamic second-year back's 14-yard touchdown reception with 13:40 remaining erased a 13-9 deficit at the time and served as fourth receiving score of the campaign. Cohen now has an impressive 16 catches over his last three games combined and will look to continue his strong stretch of play in a Week 13 battle against the vulnerable Giants defense on Dec. 2.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Injuries slowed him earlier in the season, but we've seen star potential from Marlon Mack....
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the Week 12 schedule to identify players to start and...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
You drafted Aaron Rodgers thinking you would never have to sit him, but you might need to consider...
-
Week 12 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
It took them a little while to get going, but Josh Gordon and Doug Baldwin should keep rolling...