Cohen rushed three times for 14 yards and brought in seven of eight targets for 45 yards and a touchdown in the Bears' 23-16 win over the Lions on Thursday. He also returned four punts for 46 yards.

As customary, Cohen played a minimal role on the ground but provided solid production through the air. The dynamic second-year back's 14-yard touchdown reception with 13:40 remaining erased a 13-9 deficit at the time and served as fourth receiving score of the campaign. Cohen now has an impressive 16 catches over his last three games combined and will look to continue his strong stretch of play in a Week 13 battle against the vulnerable Giants defense on Dec. 2.