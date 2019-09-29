Bears' Tarik Cohen: Finds end zone

Cohen rushed five times for 11 yards while adding two receptions for seven yards and a touchdown in the Bears' 16-6 win over the Vikings on Sunday.

Cohen appeared to be an integral part of the Bears game plan against a stout Minnesota defense. On the first drive of the contest, Mitchell Trubisky was knocked out of the contest, but Chase Daniel connected with him on a short touchdown pass. Once Chicago took control of this contest shortly after halftime, Cohen was used sparingly while David Montgomery took over the majority of the backfield work. Cohen has yet to have more than seven touches in any contest this year, capping his fantasy value as a flex option unless he begins to see more opportunities.