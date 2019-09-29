Bears' Tarik Cohen: Finds end zone
Cohen rushed five times for 11 yards while adding two receptions for seven yards and a touchdown in the Bears' 16-6 win over the Vikings on Sunday.
Cohen appeared to be an integral part of the Bears game plan against a stout Minnesota defense. On the first drive of the contest, Mitchell Trubisky was knocked out of the contest, but Chase Daniel connected with him on a short touchdown pass. Once Chicago took control of this contest shortly after halftime, Cohen was used sparingly while David Montgomery took over the majority of the backfield work. Cohen has yet to have more than seven touches in any contest this year, capping his fantasy value as a flex option unless he begins to see more opportunities.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 Injuries: Stafford, Hilton doubts
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 4, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 4.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4