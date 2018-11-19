Cohen ran the ball seven times for 27 yards and caught three of four targets for 23 receiving yards in Sunday's 25-20 win over the Vikings.

Cohen did cough up a fumble, marring what was already a quiet fantasy day. The electric receiving back has really cooled off over the last three weeks (20 receiving yards per game) after posting elite receiving totals over his previous four (87.5 receiving yards per game with four combined touchdowns). This is the risk that comes with starting third-down backs in fantasy, but the upside that Cohen possesses will make him a tantalizing option in almost any matchup, and that should be no different against the Lions on Thanksgiving.