Cohen rushed six times for 24 yards, brought in all four targets for an additional 24 yards and posted seven yards on a pair of punt returns in Thursday's 35-14 loss to the Packers.

The elusive tailback was serviceable with the touches he did see, but he was notably less involved than in the first three games of his NFL career. While Cohen did tally double-digit touches for the fourth time in as many contests, his 10 opportunities paled in comparison to the 15 and 16 he logged in Weeks 2 and 3, respectively. Despite the slight downturn Thursday, Cohen remains an integral part of the offense, and one of its precious few components that can threaten defenses with speed. He'll look to up his production against the Vikings in Week 5.