Cohen rushed six times for five yards while adding one reception for an additional eight yards in Chicago's Week 9 victory over the Bills.

With Chicago controlling this game from wire-to-wire, Jordan Howard took on the lead role of the backfield as Cohen was mostly invisible. Although he's had double-digit touches in three games this season, this is the fifth time he touched the ball eight times or fewer. He'll certainly continue to have a fantastic ceiling, but this game should remind fantasy managers that he has a dangerously-low floor as well.