Bears' Tarik Cohen: Has worst game of season
Cohen rushed six times for five yards while adding one reception for an additional eight yards in Chicago's Week 9 victory over the Bills.
With Chicago controlling this game from wire-to-wire, Jordan Howard took on the lead role of the backfield as Cohen was mostly invisible. Although he's had double-digit touches in three games this season, this is the fifth time he touched the ball eight times or fewer. He'll certainly continue to have a fantastic ceiling, but this game should remind fantasy managers that he has a dangerously-low floor as well.
More News
-
Bears' Tarik Cohen: Turns six touches into 110 yards, TD•
-
Bears' Tarik Cohen: Finds end zone again•
-
Bears' Tarik Cohen: Finds end zone in overtime loss•
-
Bears' Tarik Cohen: Explodes for 174 total yards in win•
-
Bears' Tarik Cohen: Eight touches Week 3•
-
Bears' Tarik Cohen: Avoids injury report Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 9 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 9
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...