Cohen didn't record a carry and caught one of three targets for 70 yards in Sunday's 17-3 win over the Panthers.

Cohen's lone catch was a big one, as he got all the way down to the 5-yard line to set up a field goal. A healthy and effective Jordan Howard got 21 carries and has reemerged as the workhorse in Chicago's backfield. With rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky averaging just 16 pass attempts per game, there isn't enough volume to go around for Cohen to consistently generate value as a receiver, either.

