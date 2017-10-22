Bears' Tarik Cohen: Hauls in 70-yard catch
Cohen didn't record a carry and caught one of three targets for 70 yards in Sunday's 17-3 win over the Panthers.
Cohen's lone catch was a big one, as he got all the way down to the 5-yard line to set up a field goal. A healthy and effective Jordan Howard got 21 carries and has reemerged as the workhorse in Chicago's backfield. With rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky averaging just 16 pass attempts per game, there isn't enough volume to go around for Cohen to consistently generate value as a receiver, either.
More News
-
Bears' Tarik Cohen: Tosses touchdown against Ravens•
-
Bears' Tarik Cohen: Held to seven total yards in Week 5•
-
Bears' Tarik Cohen: Generates 55 all-purpose yards•
-
Bears' Tarik Cohen: Shows off explosiveness against Steelers•
-
Bears' Tarik Cohen: Another productive receiving day in Week 2•
-
Bears' Tarik Cohen: Used as dynamic weapon•
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...
-
Week 7 WR rankings
Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...
-
Week 7 RB rankings
Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What...