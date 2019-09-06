Bears' Tarik Cohen: Heavy workload as receiver
Cohen did not log a carry but brought in eight of 10 targets for 49 yards in the Bears' 10-3 loss to the Packers on Thursday. He also returned four punts for 36 yards.
Cohen ceded all complementary rushing work to offseason acquisition Mike Davis, but he ended up pacing the Bears in catches for the night. The versatile back saw game script work in his favor during the fourth quarter with the Bears in catch-up mode. If Thursday's workload distribution is any indication, Cohen could featured much less as a runner this season with Davis in the fold, but the atypical nature of the contest makes it hard to draw any lasting conclusions for the time being. Cohen will look to continue shining as a pass catcher versus the Broncos in Week 2 interconference matchup a week from Sunday.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Off to a fast start
We haven't seen many quarterbacks with the kind of potential to do damage with their legs like...
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 TE Preview: Finding help
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about tight end in Week 1 including projections,...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 QB Preview: Bench Rodgers?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 1 including...