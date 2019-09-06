Cohen did not log a carry but brought in eight of 10 targets for 49 yards in the Bears' 10-3 loss to the Packers on Thursday. He also returned four punts for 36 yards.

Cohen ceded all complementary rushing work to offseason acquisition Mike Davis, but he ended up pacing the Bears in catches for the night. The versatile back saw game script work in his favor during the fourth quarter with the Bears in catch-up mode. If Thursday's workload distribution is any indication, Cohen could featured much less as a runner this season with Davis in the fold, but the atypical nature of the contest makes it hard to draw any lasting conclusions for the time being. Cohen will look to continue shining as a pass catcher versus the Broncos in Week 2 interconference matchup a week from Sunday.