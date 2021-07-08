Cohen (knee) didn't participate in June minicamp and looked "a bit stiff" walking around with his right leg wrapped, according to Mark Grote of WSCR Radio.

Cohen tore his ACL in late September, giving him more than 11 months for recovery and rehab fore Week 1 of the 2021 campaign. It's generally been assumed he'd be ready, but the reports from minicamp suggest we can't take it for granted. The Bears seemingly can afford to take a cautious approach, with David Montgomery and Damien Williams providing plenty of experience in the backfield. Between Montgomery's late-2020 breakout and Williams' solid work in Kansas City, it's fair to wonder if Cohen is looking at a reduce role this season, health aside.