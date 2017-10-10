Play

Cohen ran the ball six time for 13 yards while catching his only target for negative six yards in Monday's loss to the Vikings.

Cohen functioned as the clear change-of-pace option to Jordan Howard, but the Minnesota front-seven gave the rookie very little room to operate when he went to his trademark cutbacks. Although he hasn't been a major part of the offense since Week 1, he's getting enough touches to have value as a flex option based on his weekly matchups.

