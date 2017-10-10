Cohen ran the ball six time for 13 yards while catching his only target for negative six yards in Monday's loss to the Vikings.

Cohen functioned as the clear change-of-pace option to Jordan Howard, but the Minnesota front-seven gave the rookie very little room to operate when he went to his trademark cutbacks. Although he hasn't been a major part of the offense since Week 1, he's getting enough touches to have value as a flex option based on his weekly matchups.