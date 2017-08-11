Bears' Tarik Cohen: Impresses in preseason opener
Cohen rushed seven times for 39 yards while returning a punt for 17 yards Thursday against the Broncos.
Early in the game, Cohen rotated in for a play while Jordan Howard was still in the contest, though he gained most of his yardage while playing against the Broncos' defensive reserves. His usage in this contest would make it appear that he has a chance to compete for a role as a change-of-pace option to Howard, though that won't likely be decided until later in the preseason. Also, he shared punt return duties with fellow rookie Eddie Jackson. Should Cohen earn the job as lead punt returner, his value in leagues that award points for return yardage would get a boost.
