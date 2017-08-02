Bears' Tarik Cohen: Impressing during camp
John Fox referred to Cohen as a matchup problem, Adam Hoge of WGN Radio 720 AM reports.
The Bears clearly valued Cohen's ability as a receiver by selecting him in the fourth round of this year's draft, and it wouldn't be a surprise if the rookie carved out a role on passing downs. However, he'll need to show the ability to protect the quarterback during the preseason games before he's trusted with a significant role in the offense. For now, he's a player to who's being largely undrafted in fantasy leagues, but with a strong preseason, he could be worth a late pick in leagues that award a point per reception.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Andrew Luck a Fantasy bargain?
Has Andrew Luck's shoulder injury created a marketplace where Fantasy owners can get him at...
-
Podcast: Does preseason matter?
The Hall of Fame Game is just a day away, so let’s get you ready for the preseason and look...
-
Dynasty Update: Doyle rules
Sometimes players move because of NFL news. Sometimes players just keep helping themselves....
-
Dynasty Update: Montgomery a real option
Heath Cummings expands his ranking of dynasty running backs to 70, taking note of risers and...
-
Dynasty Update: Allen, Watkins moving up
A variety of health news, both positive and negative, has shaken up the Heath's Cummings dynasty...
-
Dynasty update: Watson up, Trubisky down
Heath Cummings ranks his top 40 quarterbacks, including the summer's biggest risers and fa...