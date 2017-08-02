John Fox referred to Cohen as a matchup problem, Adam Hoge of WGN Radio 720 AM reports.

The Bears clearly valued Cohen's ability as a receiver by selecting him in the fourth round of this year's draft, and it wouldn't be a surprise if the rookie carved out a role on passing downs. However, he'll need to show the ability to protect the quarterback during the preseason games before he's trusted with a significant role in the offense. For now, he's a player to who's being largely undrafted in fantasy leagues, but with a strong preseason, he could be worth a late pick in leagues that award a point per reception.