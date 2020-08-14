Cohen is focused on taking better care of his body this year, Colleen Kane of The Chicago Tribune reports.

Cohen hasn't missed a game in three pro seasons, but he said he he deteriorated down the stretch in 2019 while dealing with tightness in his hips and lower back. He hopes changes in his training routine and diet will lead to a rebound in the final season of his rookie contract, coming off a disappointing 2019 campaign in which a career-high 104 targets produced only 456 receiving yards and three touchdowns. David Montgomery is set to lead the Chicago backfield in carries again, but that doesn't mean Cohen can't push toward triple-digit targets and 50-to-100 carries.