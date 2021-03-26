The Bears have signed Damien Williams to join Cohen (knee) and David Montgomery in the backfield, ESPN reports.

Montgomery's strong finish to 2020 locks him in as the lead ballcarrier, but it's less clear how targets will be divided between three above-average pass catchers. Cohen is the best route-runner of the bunch, but he's too small to be an effective blocker, and he might need some time to regain his explosiveness after suffering an ACL tear in late September. While a repeat of his target totals from 2018 (91) or 2019 (104) thus seems unlikely, Cohen should still be a significant contributor to the Bears in 2021, the first season of his three-year extension. His $1.4 million base salary this year is guaranteed, but he doesn't have any guarantees remaining thereafter.