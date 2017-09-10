Bears' Tarik Cohen: Leads team in yardage in debut
Cohen carried five times for 66 yards in Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Falcons. He also caught eight of 12 targets for 47 yards and a touchdown.
Cohen enjoyed a tremendous NFL debut, partly due to Benny Cunningham injuring his ankle, but he led the Bears in rushing, targets, catches and receiving yardage. Because the offense was forced to throw, Cohen was featured at times and helped the team get back in the game with a 19-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter. He may be hard-pressed to cut significantly into Jordan Howard's workload for the time being, but it seems Chicago is comfortable with Cohen as a pass-catching option out of the backfield, at the very least.
