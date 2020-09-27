Cohen has reen ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Falcons with a knee injury, Adam Hoge of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Cohen called a fair catch on a punt return, but Falcons RB Brian Hill was pushed and rolled onto Cohen's leg. He left the field in obvious pain, and his day is done. If he's forced to miss any time, Ryan Nall could see an increase in usage behind David Montgomery, and WR Cordarrelle Patterson would likely log some reps in the backfield. Cohen finished the game with two rushes for 21 yards and three receptions on six targets for 20 yards.