Cohen played only 13 snaps on offense in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Packers, catching one pass for 10 yards and taking one carry for one yard.

Benny Cunningham has replaced Cohen as the regular back for passing downs, leaving the rookie as nothing more than an occasional change of pace from Jordan Howard. The switch from Cohen to Cunningham likely relates to the Bears' desire to have a better pass protector alongside Mitchell Trubisky. The team likely still views Cohen as its long-term complement to Howard, but the rookie may need to add a few pounds in the offseason to give him a better shot at holding up against the blitz. His 2017 fantasy outlook will remain bleak so long as Howard stays healthy.