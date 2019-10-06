Bears' Tarik Cohen: Logs 10 touches

Cohen caught six passes for 39 yards and rushed four times for 10 yards in the Bears' 24-21 loss to the Raiders on Sunday.

With Chicago falling behind 17-0 at the half, they had to lean upon their passing attack to get back into the game. That led to Cohen seeing more snaps than David Montgomery while also being second on the team in targets. Although he caught all but one of his targets, he was unable to post a reception of longer than 12 yards. Although it didn't help most fantasy owners, his biggest play of the game was a long punt return that helped get the Bears back into the contest. This was the first time since Week 1 that he's been targeted more than twice in a game and he's yet to see more than five carries in any contest, making him little more than a flex option in fantasy leagues.