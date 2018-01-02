Bears' Tarik Cohen: Logs 27 combined yards in finale
Cohen rushed three times for 13 yards while adding 14 yards on six receptions in the Bears' Week 17 loss to the Vikings, ending the season with 370 rushing yards and two touchdowns along with 353 receiving yards with another touchdown.
Cohen, a dynamic rookie performer, was terribly underutilized despite being arguably the best offensive weapon on the team. He actually had his best game of the season in Week 1, when he posted 113 combined yards and a touchdown on 13 touches, but he only received double-digit touches on four other occasions. He also showed excellent versatility as an elite playmaker by adding passing and punt-return touchdowns. Going into the second year of his rookie contract in 2018, he'll benefit by the departure of former head coach John Fox and his conservative approach; if he's deployed strategically by the new coaching staff, he could be a breakout fantasy performer with massive upside.
More News
-
Bears' Tarik Cohen: Quiet in Saturday defeat•
-
Bears' Tarik Cohen: Totals 85 scrimmage yards•
-
Bears' Tarik Cohen: Returns punt for score in Week 13•
-
Bears' Tarik Cohen: Receives four touches in losing effort•
-
Bears' Tarik Cohen: Surprisingly logs 31 snaps•
-
Bears' Tarik Cohen: Finds end zone Week 11•
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...
-
Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
Our trio of Fantasy football experts share their New Year's Resolutions heading into 2018.
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...