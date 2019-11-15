Bears' Tarik Cohen: May benefit if Montgomery sits
Cohen could be in store for a heightened role out of the backfield Sunday against the Rams with starter David Montgomery (ankle) viewed as a game-time decision, Nathan Smith of the Bears' official site reports.
The 5-foot-6, 191-pound Cohen already sees a sizable role in the passing game (6.1 targets per game), but Montgomery's potential absence would create a major void on the ground. While third-string option Ryan Nall is a better fit to absorb most of Montgomery's work between the tackles, Cohen should nonetheless benefit from at least a slight uptick in carries in the event the rookie is sidelined. Cohen hasn't handled more than five carries in any game this season and is averaging 2.7 yards per tote, well below his career rate (4.1 YPC).
