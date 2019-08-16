Cohen isn't expected to suit up for Friday's preseason contest against the Giants.

For the second week in a row, Cohen will remain on the sidelines. On this occasion, though, he'll be joined by rookie running back David Montgomery, leaving backfield reps to Mike Davis, Ryan Nall and Kerrith Whyte. Considering coach Matt Nagy knows what Cohen brings to the offense, the RB is unlikely to see the field before the regular season, when he'll resume a pass-catching role.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland Raiders

    QB Cheat Sheet: Grab the best passer

    Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at quarterback with all of...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    WR Tiers 5.0

    Wide receivers made a big comeback in Fantasy last season. Dave Richard takes a look at the...

  • melvin-gordon.jpg

    RB Tiers 5.0

    In the latest update to his running back tiers, Dave Richard tries to find the right spots...