Bears' Tarik Cohen: Out for Friday's game
Cohen isn't expected to suit up for Friday's preseason contest against the Giants.
For the second week in a row, Cohen will remain on the sidelines. On this occasion, though, he'll be joined by rookie running back David Montgomery, leaving backfield reps to Mike Davis, Ryan Nall and Kerrith Whyte. Considering coach Matt Nagy knows what Cohen brings to the offense, the RB is unlikely to see the field before the regular season, when he'll resume a pass-catching role.
