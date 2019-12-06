Bears' Tarik Cohen: Pedestrian on yards-per-touch basis

Cohen rushed three times for seven yards and brought in all six of his targets for 24 yards in the Bears' 31-24 win over the Cowboys on Thursday. He also committed two fumbles, but neither was recovered by Dallas.

Cohen's lack of impact plays continued Thursday, as the third-year back generated under 40 total yards and went without a touchdown for the second straight game. Cohen did notch his second-highest reception tally of the last seven games, but at an average of just four yards per catch, it didn't amount too much fantasy-wise outside of full PPR formats. Cohen is averaging a pedestrian and career-low 4.4 yards per touch through 13 games, a number he'll look to bump up against the Packers in a Week 15 divisional clash a week from Sunday.