Cohen rushed for two yards and a touchdown on four carries and added a six-yard catch in Sunday's 20-12 loss to New Orleans.

Cohen skied over the Saints' front late in the fourth quarter for a one-yard score, his first career touchdown run. It was a welcome vote of confidence in the rookie who appears to have been in the dog house in recent weeks. Cohen had opened the season averaging 12.7 touches per game through the first six weeks of the season. Then Cohen fumbled for the third time this season late in the third quarter in Week 6 against Baltimore and has touched the ball just eight times in the nine quarters since. The Bears depend on the ground game too much to leave Cohen on the bench, so expect Cohen to eventually ease back into his old role after taking care of the ball in limited opportunities on Sunday.