Cohen doesn't expect his role to change this upcoming season, SiriusXM NFL Radio reports. "I feel like I'm going to be doing the same things I was doing last year," Cohen said. "My role is not going to change. I feel like I still have to be the receiving back, come in and be the change-of-pace back, running the ball, be that speed guy."

Jordan Howard took 250 carries, 26 targets and 624 snaps from last season out the door to Philadelphia, but the Bears replaced him with Mike Davis (two-year, $6 million contract) and rookie David Montgomery (third-round pick). Cohen apparently expects those two players to handle most of the vacated workload, freeing him up to focus on what he does best, namely catching short passes and running outside the tackle box. His role last season allowed for a No. 17 finish among running backs in standard scoring and No. 11 in PPR, though inconsistent production made him less valuable than the cumulative numbers suggest in most fantasy formats. Cohen had five games with 50 or fewer scrimmage yards and no touchdown, while three big performances accounted for 50.6 percent of his 725 receiving yards. He's unlikely to repeat the extreme level of inconsistency, but there's still potential for a disappearing act when the Bears jump out to an early lead and become less aggressive on offense.