Bears' Tarik Cohen: Primed for second-year leap
Head coach Matt Nagy expects to move Cohen around offensive formations to take advantage of his explosive speed, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Since the third game of the 2017 season, defenses were already double-teaming Cohen, which may have much to do with why the previous coaching staff seemed to under-utilize him as the season progressed. However, with a significantly-improved receiver group, Cohen's excited that opposing defenses won't be able to consistently bracket him on pass plays. As a result, the second-year playmaker should have plenty of opportunities to beat the linebackers and safeties who'll be assigned to covering him. Although he's a clear fantasy breakout candidate, he's still facing an cloudy role with Jordan Howard expected to serve as the team's lead running back, making Cohen properly priced in drafts as a third running back.
